Wenn es dir wehtut, lass es sein

Während wir frierend die finstere Jahreszeit aushalten und uns der Reihe nach erkälten, gibt es einen Lichtblick: Die Emotional Labor Queen, unsere kluge Ratgeberin, beantwortet wieder Fragen rund um den Seelenschmerz.

Liebe Emotional Labor Queen,

es mag eine offensichtliche Antwort auf diese Frage geben, aber da ich mich gerade in der Mitte des Sturmes befinde, könnte ich sicher einen Rat von einer Königin wie dir gebrauchen. Ich habe vor etwas mehr als 6 Monaten eine neue Freund*innenschaft geschlossen, na ja, sie ist etwas mehr als eine Freundin und ich bin sehr gespannt, wohin uns unsere Freundschaft führt. Wir machen manchmal rum, meistens wenn wir auf Partys gehen. Aber wenn wir nüchtern zu zweit rumhängen, sind wir nur normale Freund*innen. Sie hat einen Freund, mit dem sie seit ungefähr einem Jahr zusammen ist. Die Beziehung ist offen und ich habe ihn auch schon mal getroffen. Meine Freundin hat ein paar Mal angedeutet, sie könne bisexuell sein, aber ich bin mir nicht sicher, was ich mit dieser Info anstellen soll. Flirtet sie mit mir oder will sie mir damit nur sagen, dass sie nicht für immer mit ihrem Freund zusammen sein wird? Hier ist das Problem: Ich glaube, ich verliebe mich in dieses Mädchen und, obwohl ich wirklich und wahrhaftig unsere Freundschaft genieße, verletzt es meine Gefühle, dass sie nur mit mir rummachen will, wenn sie betrunken ist. Obwohl sie mir erzählt hat, dass ihr Freund von unseren gelegentlichen Knutschereien weiß, beginne ich mich zu fragen, ob das der Wahrheit entspricht. Irgendetwas in meinem Bauch sagt mir, dass er nicht weiß, was Sache ist. Ich bin nicht sicher, wie ich das mit ihr besprechen soll. Ich möchte nicht, dass sie denkt, ich würde ihr nicht vertrauen. Auf der anderen Seite möchte ich auf meine eigenen Gefühle achten, da ich eine sehr sensible Seele bin. Was soll ich tun? Wie kann ich mich emotional schützen und gleichzeitig die Freundin behalten, die ich anbete? Ich bin Wassermann.

Danke für deine Arbeit! <3

A

Mein lieber entzückender Wassermann,

danke, dass du an meinen vernünftigen Rat glaubst und mir schreibst.

Da ich mich nicht in der Mitte dieses emotionalen Sturmes befinde, ist die Antwort auf diese Frage für mich an die Wand geschrieben, mit zwei Neonschildern daneben, die „Achtung“, „Achtung“ blinken.

Steig aus, solange du noch kannst, bevor es zu sehr schmerzt. Komm da raus, steig einfach aus. Hier ist der Grund:

1. Diese Person ist emotional nicht verfügbar. Jemand, die nur mit dir rummacht, wenn sie betrunken ist, ist rücksichtslos gegenüber deinen Gefühlen. Na ja, ehrlich gesagt, ist das unverschämt. Das ist jemand, die sich nicht um deine Gefühle sorgt; es ist ein unkompliziertes, spaßiges betrunkenes Ding für sie. Nichts Ernstes. Wiederhole nach mir: Diese Person ist nicht emotional verfügbar für mich.

2. Dein Bauchgefühl sagt dir, dass irgendetwas falsch läuft. Wenn wir ein schlechtes Gefühl bezüglich einer Sache haben, haben wir meistens recht. Manche Menschen sind in der Lage, ihre Intuition wahrzunehmen und andere nicht. Es ist ein Geschenk, sensibel genug zu sein, um die Energien anderer Menschen zu lesen. Du scheinst eine dieser Personen zu sein, also lass es uns für das Wohl deiner eigenen mentalen Gesundheit nutzen. Wiederhole nach mir: Meine Intuition sagt mir, dass irgendetwas nicht stimmt.

3. Deine Freundin ist verwirrt und das ist ok, aber es ist nicht deine Verantwortung. Es scheint, als ob deine Freundin versucht, mit ihrer möglicherweise queeren Sexualität zu experimentieren, aber zur gleichen Zeit eine Hetero- und offene Beziehung pflegen will. Das sind komplizierte Dinge für jemanden, der das noch nie getan hat, und wenn du Gefühle für sie hast, solltest du vielleicht nicht ihr Fels in der Brandung sein. Wiederhole nach mir: Meine Freundin ist verwirrt und das ist okay, aber es ist nicht meine Verantwortung.

4. Es verletzt deine Gefühle. Wenn es dir wehtut, lass es sein. Das bedeutet nicht, dass du nie mehr mit diesem Mädchen befreundet sein kannst, aber es bedeutet, dass sich etwas ändern muss. Wiederhole nach mir: Wenn mich etwas verletzt, tue ich die nötige Arbeit, um wieder zurück auf meinen Weg der Heilung zu gelangen.

Sei mutig genug, deiner Freundin dein schlechtes Bauchgefühl zu kommunizieren. Es ist okay, jemandem zu sagen: „Ich habe ein schlechtes Gefühl hierbei“ oder „Ich weiß, du hast mir das schon mal gesagt, aber ich bin immer noch etwas ratlos darüber“ und so weiter und so fort. Es ist okay, deine Gefühle zu teilen, obwohl du noch nicht genau weißt, was du fühlst.

Liebster Schatz, ich weiß, es ist ein Klischee, aber die Zeit heilt alle Wunden. Ich weiß, was es bedeutet, jung und verliebt zu sein. Anstatt die Gefühle in deinem Kopf herumwirbeln zu lassen, versuche, dich auf das zu fokussieren, was du brauchst, um emotional geerdet zu bleiben.

Du wirst dafür einige Zeit brauchen. Bitte respektiere dich selbst genug, um dir alle Zeit dafür zu geben, die du brauchen wirst. Ich weiß, es ist schmerzhaft, eine gute Freundin zu verlieren, aber gute Freundschaft basiert auf Vertrauen und wenn eure Verbindung echt ist, kann sie ein paar Monate Distanz vertragen. Darüber hinaus ist es ein temporärer Verlust. Ein Teil eines Heilungsprozesses, der eure Freundschaft wahrscheinlich stärker machen wird.

Es ist nicht dein Job, deiner Freundin dabei zu helfen, herauszufinden, ob sie bisexuell ist – oder nicht. Es ist nicht dein Job, verletzt und verwirrt herumzulaufen, nur weil jemand durch eine Phase der Veränderung geht.

Es ist ein neues Jahr, es war oder wird bald dein Geburtstag sein, es ist ein neuer Mond und alles ist möglich. Lass uns danach streben, mit Menschen rumzumachen, die sich sicher sind, dass sie mit dir rummachen wollen. Lass uns danach streben, Freundschaften zu pflegen, die dir nicht wehtun. Kopf hoch, Liebling.

Rosenquartz Grüße,

X ELQ X

Liebe Emotional Labor Queen,

ich habe kürzlich deiner vierten Radiosendung gelauscht und sie war so brillant!

Danke, dass du dich öffnest und eine „fairere“Balance schaffst, indem wir als Zuhörende etwas Persönlicheres über dich erfahren. Ich weiß nicht, ob es angemessen ist, das zu fragen, aber ich wüsste gerne, ob du irgendwelche Vorschläge hast, wie man weiter verfahren soll, nachdem man einen Raubüberfall oder andere Gewalt durch Fremde erfahren hat? Vielen Dank für deine Arbeit. Xx

Lieber Schatz,

danke fürs Zuhören. Es bedeutet mir so viel, wenn ihr euch meldet und mir Rückmeldungen gebt.

Es gibt viele verschiedene Wege, sich von einem Trauma zu erholen, aber was ich weiß ist: Wenn wir ein Trauma erfahren, müssen wir zu Überlebenden werden, um weiter leben zu können.

Noch Jahre nach meinem Raubüberfall hatte ich Angst, nachts auf meinem Fahrrad zu fahren. Für Jahre hat mein Herz angefangen, schneller zu schlagen, wenn ich jemanden sah, der wie er oder seine Freunde aussah. Für Jahre wollte ich nicht zurück in diesen Teil von Oakland gehen. Aber ich habe niemals aufgehört, ich habe sie nicht gewinnen lassen. Ich hatte Angst, aber ich habe mir zurückgeholt, was meins war, und mir selbst die Zeit genommen, die ich brauchte, um weiterzumachen.

Ich glaube, es ist wichtig, darüber zu sprechen. Darüber zu reden, was passiert ist, und jedes kleinste Detail auszusprechen. Auch wenn es wehtut. Deine Gefühle zu verbalisieren und sie dann niederzuschreiben.

Ich glaube, es ist wichtig, wütend zu sein, Dinge mit deinen Händen zu zerschmettern, Dinge mit deinen Füßen zu treten und deine Wut an etwas auszulassen, sodass sie kein permanenter Bewohner in deiner Brust bleibt.

Ich glaube, es ist wichtig zu weinen. Diese salzigen Wellen die schlechten Erinnerungen an einen Ort schwemmen zu lassen, wo sie immer noch in Erinnerung bleiben, aber wo sie dich nicht mehr verletzen können.

Ich glaube, es ist wichtig zu verstehen, dass es okay ist, Angst zu haben.

Jemand drohte mir, mich umzubringen. Es ist okay, wenn ich jetzt Angst habe, wenn ich dabei bin, in eine ähnliche Situation zu kommen (nachts auf mein Fahrrad zu steigen), oder es ist okay, dass, wenn mich diese Person triggert, ich nicht auf dieser Straßenseite weiterlaufe.

Und zu diesem Gefühl, das zurückbleibt, dieses Gefühl, alles sei schlecht, das Gefühl von Scham, von Falschheit. Ich habe noch nicht die perfekte Kur dagegen gefunden. Ich versuche, dieses klaffende Loch mit so viel Liebe zu füllen wie möglich. Wenn ich nicht genug Liebe in mir habe, versuche ich, es mit so viel Bestätigung zu füllen, wie ich kann.

Ich ermutige auch immer zu Therapie nach jeder Form von Trauma. Ich weiß, dass wir alle unterschiedlichen Zugang zu Gesundheitsversorgung haben, aber ich kann nicht genug betonen, wie wichtig das ist.

Behalte in Erinnerung, dass unser Selbstwert nicht daran gemessen wird, was uns zustößt.

Wir müssen nicht durch unsere Erlebnisse definiert werden. Wenn wir die nötige Arbeit leisten, um uns von Opfern in Überlebende zu verwandeln, praktizieren, performen und nehmen wir teil an einer radikalen Form der Selbstliebe, die extrem wichtig und lebensrettend ist.

Ich schicke dir Liebe.

Rosenquartz Grüße,

X ELQ X

Cleo Kempe-Towers

Cleo Kempe Towers, also known as Emotional Labor Queen, is a visual artist and a writer with roots in the South of Sweden and Bay Area, California. Their work is based on power dynamics within patriarchy, ritualistic obssession, emotional labor, emotional dependency and femme survival. Emotional Labor Queen is an advice column where all of your deepest, secret, hard to ask questions will be answered. Send your question/problem/thought/conundrum/ethical query and preferably date of birth to emotional.labor.queen@gmail.com or on their blog http://emotional-labor-queen.tumblr.com.

