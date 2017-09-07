Mach Kunst aus deinem Schmerz!

Von Emotional Labor Queen

Dear Emotional Labor Queen,

Thank you for a great radio show and for your amazing work!

First things first: I’m a Taurus. I’ve been in a relationship with my girlfriend for about one year now. I am deeply in love with her, and two months ago she moved in with me. She is caring, kind, and very loving. I feel lucky to have a girlfriend like her. Recently she has started to hint that she doesn’t like when I wear nail polish. This has never been an issue before: I wear nail polish often, I was wearing nail polish when we met. My girlfriend is not really butch or femme, more like androgynous, she never wears makeup, or nail polish, and she is very concerned about wearing clothing that’s organic and eating food that’s ethically produced. I think that she is beautiful; we just have different styles. When she hinted that she doesn’t like me wearing nail polish, the context was a sexual one, as in “I don’t want to have that poison inside of me.” When I tried to talk to her about it, she just wanted to talk about all of the chemicals that are in nail polish, and not really about why I was upset. She’s also been commenting on the way that I use makeup; she thinks it is “absurd” that I spend an hour every morning doing my makeup. I always buy cruelty free makeup and I’m very invested and interested in makeup, I watch YouTube tutorials and can spend hours at a really nice makeup store. I’m very hurt by her comments and I’m not really sure how to have a conversation with her about this, because, yes, there are chemicals in nail polish, but I still want to use it, does that make me a bad person?

From an outside perspective this probably sounds silly. I feel like a stranger to this new side of my girlfriend. She didn’t express these emotions before we moved in together. I feel as if she thinks that she is better than me because she does not wear makeup or like these “shallow” things. But she knew who I was when she moved in with me, why is she trying to make me feel bad about myself? Why is she like this? Is this the end of our relationship? Any words of encouragement very much appreciated. Thank you. Xo, Anonymous.

My dearest Taurus darling. Thank you so much for your kind words, and thank you for trusting me with your matter of the heart. As a fellow femme this question outraged me so much one could’ve fried an egg, sunny side up, on my forehead. Even though femme is much more than an aesthetic, shaming someone for expressing themselves the way they like to express themselves, be it through clothing, makeup, piercings, tattoos, what have you, is not only mean, but it is also not in solidarity with you. You doing whatever you want with your face is not absurd, what is absurd is your girlfriend trying to force her own aesthetic or so-called beliefs onto you. If she wants to be au natural, fine, why does she need you to be the same as her? What you are describing in your question actually sounds like something that could, if it hasn’t already, bloom into emotional abuse. The fact that your girlfriend has a need to correct you is a giant red flag. The fact that your girlfriend is not willing to talk to you about these things if they are actual issues for her is a giant red flag. The fact that your girlfriend makes you feel bad about yourself is a giant red flag. I’m not sure how long you’ve known this person, but it takes time to get to know someone, and it is absolutely different to live with your partner, than to not live with them. Even if you spend every night together, just having the possibility of going home makes a huge difference. From an outside perspective this does not sound silly to me, it sounds serious, seriously messed up, and it sounds like you’ve let someone into your home that is now making your home a not very pleasant place to be. Being a Taurus you’re naturally a homebody, you need to feel safe, you treasure your base, your earth energy needs a place where you can rest and feel like you can truly be yourself. It doesn’t sound like you can be yourself when you have someone constantly putting you down for the way that you do you. It is extremely femme-phobic to not support the different ways that femmes affirm their gender. Femmes do not need to be thrashed by anyone, your girlfriend included, for being invested in so-called “shallow” things such as makeup.

Two things need to happen here, the first one is that you need to set your personal boundaries: one, demand to be treated with respect. Two, be loved for the person that you are. The second thing that needs to happen is a real conversation where you verbalize everything, and I mean everything, that you have on your mind. It’s important that your girlfriend realizes that she has hurt your feelings. Otherwise it’s impossible for her to understand how you’re feeling, why you’re upset, and for her to apologize, should she come to that conclusion. Sweetie, I don’t know why she’s like this, and I’m not sure it’s important to figure out why. People have all sorts of internalized issues that manifest in reactionary behavior towards others. It is not your problem to solve. Nip emotional abuse in the bud. It doesn’t really matter that she’s “caring, kind and sweet” if she makes you feel bad. Unless your girlfriend dramatically changes, I advise you to put that earthy bass in your walk and make your home yours again. This may sound harsh, but bullying someone based on their aesthetic is even harsher. You come first. Head high darling. Rose quartz blessings. X ELQ X

Liebe Emotional Labor Queen, danke für deine großartige Radiosendung und deine tolle Arbeit! Erst mal: Ich bin Stier. Ich bin seit ungefähr einem Jahr in einer Beziehung mit meiner Freundin. Ich bin sehr in sie verliebt und vor zwei Monaten ist sie bei mir eingezogen. Sie ist fürsorglich, lieb und liebevoll. Ich habe Glück, eine Freundin wie sie zu haben. Kürzlich fing sie an, Anzeichen zu zeigen, dass sie es nicht mag, wenn ich Nagellack trage. Das war vorher nie ein Problem, ich trage oft Nagellack, ich habe Nagellack getragen, als wir uns kennenlernten. Meine Freundin ist nicht butch oder femme, eher androgyn. Sie trägt niemals Make-up oder Nagellack und sie achtet sehr darauf, Biokleidung zu tragen und Essen zu essen, das ethisch produziert wurde. Ich finde, dass sie wunderschön ist – wir haben einfach unterschiedliche Styles. Bei ihren Hinweisen darauf, dass sie es nicht mag, wenn ich Nagellack trage, war der Kontext immer ein sexueller, ungefähr so: „Ich möchte dieses Gift nicht in mir haben.“ Als ich versucht habe, mit ihr darüber zu sprechen, wollte sie nur über all die Chemikalien sprechen, die in Nagellack drin sind, und nicht darüber, warum sie eigentlich so sauer ist. Sie hat auch die Art und Weise kommentiert, wie ich Make-up benutze. Sie findet es „absurd“, dass ich jeden Tag eine Stunde am Morgen damit verbringe, mich zu schminken. Ich kaufe immer korrekt produziertes Make-up und beschäftige mich sehr viel mit Make-up. Ich sehe mir YouTube-Tutorials an, wie man die perfekte Schattierung hinbekommt, und ich kann Stunden in einem wirklich schönen Make-up-Shop verbringen. Ich bin sehr verletzt durch ihre Kommentare und nicht wirklich sicher, wie ich mit ihr darüber sprechen soll. Denn, ja, es sind chemische Schadstoffe in Nagellack, aber ich möchte ihn trotzdem benutzen. Macht mich das zu einem schlechten Menschen? Aus einer Außenperspektive klingt das sicher albern. Ich fühle mich wie eine Fremde in Bezug auf diese neue Seite an meiner Freundin. Sie hat diese Gefühle nie geäußert, bevor wir zusammengezogen sind. Ich habe den Eindruck, sie denkt, dass sie besser ist als ich, weil sie kein Make-up trägt oder andere dieser „oberflächlichen“ Dinge. Aber sie wusste schon, wer ich bin, bevor sie eingezogen ist. Warum also versucht sie, mir ein schlechtes Gefühl zu mir selbst zu geben? Warum ist sie so? Ist das das Ende unserer Beziehung? Ich freue mich über alle Worte des Zuspruchs. Danke. Xo, Anonym.

Mein liebster Stier Schatz. Danke dir für die lieben Worte und dafür, dass du mir mit deiner Herzensangelegenheit vertraust. Als eine weitere Femme hat mich diese Frage so aufgebracht, dass eine*r ein Ei von beiden Seiten auf meiner Stirn braten könnte. Obwohl Femme mehr bedeutet als eine Ästhetik, ist es nicht nur gemein, sondern auch nicht solidarisch mit, jemanden dafür zu shamen, wenn sie sich ausdrücken – sei es durch Kleidung, Make-up, Piercings, Tattoos, was auch immer. Wenn du mit deinem Gesicht machst, was du möchtest, ist das nicht absurd. Was absurd ist, ist deine Freundin, die versucht, dir ihre Ästhetik oder sogenannten Überzeugungen aufzudrücken. Wenn sie ganz natürlich sein will, schön, warum sollst du genau so sein wie sie? Was du in deiner Frage beschreibst, klingt tatsächlich wie etwas, das, wenn das nicht schon passiert ist, in emotionalem Missbrauch enden könnte. Die Tatsache, dass deine Freundin das Bedürfnis hat, dich zu korrigieren, ist ein riesiges rotes Tuch. Die Tatsache, dass deine Freundin nicht bereit ist, mit dir über diese Dinge zu sprechen, obwohl sie wirkliche Probleme für sie darstellen, ist ein riesiges rotes Tuch. Die Tatsache, dass deine Freundin dir ein schlechtes Gefühl gibt, ist ein riesiges rotes Tuch. Ich bin nicht sicher, wie lange du diese Person schon kennst, aber es braucht seine Zeit, bis man jemanden wirklich kennenlernt. Und mit jemandem zusammenzuwohnen, ist etwas ganz anderes, als nicht zusammenzuwohnen. Selbst wenn man jede Nacht beieinander verbringt. Allein, die Möglichkeit zu haben, nach Hause zu gehen, macht einen riesigen Unterschied. Von außen klingt das nicht albern, sondern ernst, wirklich schlimm und es klingt, als hättest du jemanden in dein Zuhause gelassen, der*die dein Zuhause nun zu einem nicht sehr angenehmen Ort macht. Als Stier bist natürlich ein Homebody und gerne zu Hause. Du brauchst es, dich sicher zu fühlen, du schätzt deine Basis, deine Erdenenergie braucht einen Ort, wo du dich erholen kannst und das Gefühl hast, dass du wirklich du selbst sein darfst. Es klingt nicht, als könntest du du selbst sein, wenn jemand da ist, der*die dich ständig dafür runtermacht, wer du bist. Es ist extrem femmefeindlich, die unterschiedlichen Arten, wie Femmes ihr Gender behaupten, nicht zu unterstützen. Femmes brauchen nicht von irgendjemandem dafür verrissen werden, an so „oberflächlichen“ Dingen wie Make-up Interesse zu haben, deine Freundin miteingeschlossen. Hier müssen zwei Dinge passieren. Das Erste ist, dass du deine persönlichen Grenzen setzen musst: Erstens, verlange, mit Respekt behandelt zu werden. Zweitens, werde dafür geliebt, was du bist. Das Zweite, was passieren muss, ist ein echtes Gespräch, in dem du alles verbalisierst, und ich meine alles, was du im Kopf hast. Es ist wichtig, dass deine Freundin realisiert, dass sie deine Gefühle verletzt hat. Ansonsten ist es unmöglich für sie zu verstehen, wie du dich fühlst, warum du traurig bist und sich dafür zu entschuldigen, falls sie zu diesem Schluss kommen sollte. Süße, ich weiß nicht, warum sie so ist, und ich bin sicher, dass es nicht wichtig ist, herauszufinden warum. Menschen haben alle möglichen internalisierten Probleme, die sich in ihrem Verhalten gegenüber anderen manifestieren. Das ist nicht dein Problem. Tritt emotionalem Missbrauch in den Hintern. Es spielt keine Rolle, dass sie „lieb und liebevoll“ ist, wenn sie dir ein schlechtes Gefühl gibt. Wenn sich das Verhalten deiner Freundin nicht dramatisch verändert, empfehle ich dir, deine Schritte zu gehen und dein Zuhause wieder zu deinem zu machen. Das mag hart klingen, aber jemanden aufgrund ihrer Ästhetik fertigzumachen, ist härter. Du kommst an erster Stelle. Kopf hoch, Liebes. Rosenquartz-Grüße, X ELQ X

Dear Emotional Labor Queen.

The past year has been one of the worst years of my life. The person that I loved the most in the whole world broke up with me and left me broken hearted, devastated, and in a thousand pieces. I can’t sleep because I’m so anxious. I can barely eat because nothing tastes good anymore. I try to keep myself busy to not think about the sadness. It’s been seven months and I still can’t stand the sight of this person, I avoid every party they are attending on Facebook. I saw them the other week by accident when changing trains and it felt as if my heart was going to explode. I want to try to have a normal life again. I’m sick of hurting. I’m okay with being sad but I don’t think I have any tears left inside of me. Please help. Anything. I’m a cancer with a cancer moon. Xoxo Sad And Devastated

My dearest double cancer darling,

Thank you for writing me and for trusting me with your matters of the heart. I’d like to share a story with you. Once upon a time, many moons ago, when I too was in my early twenties, someone broke my heart into so many pieces I thought I’d never put it together again, and everyday after my emotions were shattered, I looked for things to fill the hole with. I tried to eat, I tried to drink alcohol, I tried to not eat, I tried to over work, I tried to date, I tried new hobbies. And every time I’d try to fill the hole, I would fail, and I’d cry and I’d ask the universe WHY? I was trying so hard! It became like my personal vendetta to fill the hole as soon as possible, and the more I failed, the deeper it grew. One morning I woke up from my own tears and spent the whole day crying. I cried in my cereal, I cried as I brushed my teeth, I cried out in public, and I cried as I went to bed again. And as I was lying there, in bed, my face red and swollen like a plump tomato, a weird calm had snuck its way into my chest. I realized i hadn’t tried to fill the hole the whole day. I had just let it be. I hadn’t tried to numb myself, I had just cried, and I felt better.

I understand that you want to distract yourself. I understand that you don’t want to think about the sadness, but the sadness won’t disappear just because you ignore it. The sadness is calling on you because you need extra care right now. Don’t be afraid to feel your feelings. And sweetie as a cancer with a cancer moon, you’ll have plenty. When you’re anxious, place your hand on your chest, that way you can try to control your breathing, you can touch your collarbones and you can try to feel a spot inside of yourself that wants to be calm. When you’re trying to eat and nothing tastes good, try to choose something you used to eat as a child, something familiar that you’ve eaten a hundred times before. When devastation hits you, when you see your ex out across the platform, try to remember that they loved you, what you had is still valid, it still happened, breakups are one of the most terrible things in the world because we’re reminded how excruciating it is to be rejected. But you’re not rejected from life. Life is still happening. Life is waiting for you to feel better, and as soon as you’re ready she’ll take your hand, and you’ll walk out into the sunset together. As a fellow cancer moon that cries a lot, let me give you this advice I was once told: when life is painful, make art out of your pain, and eventually the pain will dissolve through your hands, out into the air, and you’ll be free. Head high darling. Baby steps. Gentle and kind. You can do it.

Rose quartz blessings. X ELQ X

Liebe Emotional Labor Queen.

Das letzte Jahr war eines der schlimmsten in meinem Leben. Die Person, die ich über alles in der Welt geliebt habe, hat mit mir Schluss gemacht und mich mit gebrochenem Herzen, zerstört und in tausend Stücke zerteilt zurückgelassen. Ich kann nicht mehr schlafen, weil ich so ängstlich bin. Ich kann kaum essen, weil nichts mehr schmeckt. Ich versuche mich zu beschäftigen, damit ich nicht über die Traurigkeit nachdenke. Es sind jetzt sieben Monate und ich kann den Anblick dieser Person immer noch nicht ertragen, ich vermeide jede Party, die sie auf Facebook zusagt. Ich sah die Person zufällig letzte Woche, als ich umgestiegen bin, und hatte das Gefühl, mein Herz würde explodieren. Ich will versuchen, wieder ein normales Leben zu haben. Ich hab genug von dem Schmerz. Ich finde es okay, traurig zu sein, aber ich habe keine Tränen mehr übrig. Bitte hilf mir. Irgendwie. Ich bin Krebs mit Krebsaszendent. Traurig und am Boden zerstört.

Mein liebster Doppelkrebs-Schatz,

danke, dass du mir schreibst und mir deine Herzensangelegenheit anvertraust. Ich würde gerne eine Geschichte mit dir teilen. Es war einmal, viele Monde ist es her, dass ich Anfang zwanzig war und mir jemand mein Herz brach: in so viele Stücke, dass ich dachte, ich würde sie nie wiederfinden. An jedem Tag, seitdem meine Gefühle so durcheinander gebracht wurden, habe ich nach Dingen gesucht, mit denen ich die Lücke füllen kann. Ich habe versucht zu essen, ich habe versucht, Alkohol zu trinken, ich habe versucht, nicht zu essen und zu trinken, ich habe versucht, mich zu überarbeiten, ich habe versucht zu daten, ich habe neue Hobbys ausprobiert. Und jedes Mal, wenn ich versucht habe, die Lücke zu füllen, bin ich gescheitert. Ich habe geweint und das Universum gefragt, „Warum?“ Ich habe mir doch solche Mühe gegeben! Ich bin wie mein eigener Vendetta geworden in dem Versuch, die Lücke so schnell wie möglich zu füllen, und während ich daran scheiterte, ist diese nur größer und größer geworden. Eines Morgens wachte ich von meinen eigenen Tränen auf und habe den ganzen Tag damit verbracht zu weinen. Ich weinte in mein Müsli, ich weinte, während ich mir die Zähne putzte, ich weinte in der Öffentlichkeit und ich weinte, als ich wieder ins Bett ging. Als ich im Bett lag, mein Gesicht rot und geschwollen wie eine reife Tomate, kroch eine eigenartige Ruhe in meine Brust. Ich realisierte, dass ich den ganzen Tag nicht versucht hatte, die Lücke zu schließen. Ich hatte es einfach sein lassen. Ich hatte nicht versucht, mich zu betäuben, ich hatte geweint und ich fühlte mich besser.

Ich verstehe, dass du dich ablenken willst, ich verstehe, dass du nicht über die Traurigkeit nachdenken möchtest, aber die Traurigkeit wird nicht verschwinden, nur weil du sie ignorierst. Die Traurigkeit ruft nach dir, denn du brauchst jetzt besondere Zuwendung. Hab keine Angst, deine Gefühle zu fühlen, und, Süßes, als Krebs mit Krebsaszendent, hast du viele davon. Wenn du ängstlich bist, lege deine Hand auf deine Brust. So kannst du deinen Atem kontrollieren. Du kannst dein Schlüsselbein berühren und versuchen, einen Punkt in dir zu finden, der beruhigt werden möchte. Wenn du versuchst zu essen und nichts schmeckt, versuche etwas zu finden, dass du als Kind gegessen hast, etwas Vertrautes, dass du Hunderte Male gegessen hast. Wenn die Niedergeschlagenheit dich umhaut, wenn du den*die Ex draußen auf dem Bahnsteig siehst, versuche dich daran zu erinnern, dass diese Person dich geliebt hat. Was du mit ihm*ihr hattest, ist immer noch gültig, es ist nach wie vor passiert. Trennungen sind mitunter die schlimmsten Dinge auf der Welt, denn sie erinnern uns daran, wie vernichtend es ist, zurückgewiesen zu werden. Aber du wirst nicht auf Lebenszeit zurückgewiesen. Das Leben geht trotzdem weiter. Das Leben wartet darauf, dass es dir besser geht, und sobald du bereit bist, nimmt es dich an die Hand und ihr werdet gemeinsam in den Sonnenuntergang spazieren. Als ein verbündeter Krebsaszendent, die*der viel weint, gebe ich dir einen Rat, der mir einst gegeben wurde: Wenn das Leben wehtut, mach Kunst aus deinem Schmerz und früher oder später wird der Schmerz durch deine Hände entweichen, in die Luft, und du wirst dich befreit fühlen. Kopf hoch, Liebes. Babyschritte. Vorsichtig und warmherzig. Du schaffst das. Rosenquarz-Grüße, X ELQ X

